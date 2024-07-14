Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 239 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Visa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,978,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $515,133,000 after purchasing an additional 97,910 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Visa by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $265.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,627,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.82 and a 200-day moving average of $274.11.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

