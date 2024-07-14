Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$265.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$190.18.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.3 %

FNV stock opened at C$176.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$167.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$157.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$198.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.487 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. In other news, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.