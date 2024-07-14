FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FREY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 1,667,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

