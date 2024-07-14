Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GANX. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
