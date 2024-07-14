Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GANX. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

