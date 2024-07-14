General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 201,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of General Motors worth $185,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. 16,289,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,361,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.