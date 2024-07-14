Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Update

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,586,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 3,153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GNMLF remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Genomma Lab Internacional has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of anti-acne products, self-diagnosis, antibacterial, cream to improve the texture of scarred skin, shampoos, dandruff shampoos, soaps, razors, products to prevent hair loss, ointment for muscle pain, anti-fungal treatments for the relief of colitis, products to counter stress levels, anti-wrinkles, antacids, anti-ulcers, anti-flu, protection and sexual improvement, treatments against hemorrhoids, against varicose veins, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic medications, and infant nutrition.

