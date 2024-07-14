Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Update

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,586,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 3,153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance
Shares of GNMLF remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Genomma Lab Internacional has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile
