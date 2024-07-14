Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 105.6% in June

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the June 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

GILT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 209,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,295. The stock has a market cap of $264.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. StockNews.com lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

