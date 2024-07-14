Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 337,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 304,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.