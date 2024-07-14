Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.87 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $266.52 or 0.00444279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $690.18 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

