Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.33

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.33 and traded as low as C$70.71. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$71.35, with a volume of 68,553 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.70.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.30. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.