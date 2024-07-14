Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Holdings Lowered by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT stock remained flat at $6.79 during trading hours on Friday. 338,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,600. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRNT

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,206.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,206.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,487.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.