GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMDS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 157,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

