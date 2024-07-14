GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ AMDS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 157,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $28.32.
About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.