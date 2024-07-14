Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the June 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Price Performance
Shares of Graphene Manufacturing Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,733. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.80.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
