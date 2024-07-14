Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.74.

Shares of GPK opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

