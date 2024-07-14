Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $581.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

