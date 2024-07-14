Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,559,800 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the June 15th total of 7,464,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,862.4 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance

GNZUF stock remained flat at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

