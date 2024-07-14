Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,559,800 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the June 15th total of 7,464,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,862.4 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance
GNZUF stock remained flat at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guangzhou Automobile Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.