Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GBAB opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.