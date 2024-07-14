Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GBAB opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.