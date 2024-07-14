Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,470 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $26,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.35. 949,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

