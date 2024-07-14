Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

