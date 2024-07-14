Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $25.63.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
