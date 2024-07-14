Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 39,832 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Monro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Monro by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Monro by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Monro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Monro by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $23.10. 846,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

