Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,393. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

