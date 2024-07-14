Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of SunOpta worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STKL. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 291,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 389,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,983. The firm has a market cap of $630.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.85. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

