Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,965 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.49. 334,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.55.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

