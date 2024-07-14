Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 455,970 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455,970 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Dril-Quip worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of DRQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.97. 305,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,998. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

