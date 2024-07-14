Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTLF shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 166.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

