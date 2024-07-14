HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $51.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 218,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

