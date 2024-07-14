Highland Capital Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $400.32. 4,711,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $402.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.