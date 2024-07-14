Highland Capital Management LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. 3,390,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

