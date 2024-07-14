Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,641 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $496,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

PCOR traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 1,541,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,505. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

