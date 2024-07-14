Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $225,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after buying an additional 293,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 320,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.96. 9,005,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524,539. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.