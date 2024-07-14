Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average is $240.53. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

