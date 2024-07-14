Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,560,000 after buying an additional 98,624 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 603,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,912. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

