Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $225.85. 771,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.43. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

