Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 11,850 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 140,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

