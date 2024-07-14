Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 667.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $173.24. 1,210,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

