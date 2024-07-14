Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,800,000 after purchasing an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $535.54. The company had a trading volume of 960,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,922. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.79 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

