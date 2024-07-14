Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 7,638 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Textron comprises about 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Textron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Textron by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.79. 929,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,083. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

