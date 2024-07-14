Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after buying an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after buying an additional 1,826,202 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,083,000 after buying an additional 450,818 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after buying an additional 3,092,138 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after buying an additional 322,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 3,596,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,825. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

