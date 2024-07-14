Horizon Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 239,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

