Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,208 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 3.9% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 250,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 104.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27,418.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 24,128 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

