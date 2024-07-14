Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $828,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock worth $6,472,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $209.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.46.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.