Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Semler Scientific worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMLR. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Semler Scientific by 58.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 92,851 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Semler Scientific by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Semler Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 38.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 151,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,043. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%.

Semler Scientific Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

