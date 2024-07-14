Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.57.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE HUBB opened at $380.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.72. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.
