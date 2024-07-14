HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $650.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.69.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $476.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $587.56 and a 200 day moving average of $602.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $28,092,844 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

