IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Up 0.8 %

IEX traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.46. The company had a trading volume of 377,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

