Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

