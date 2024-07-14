Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 594.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $329.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

