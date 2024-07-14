Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 170,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 416,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 52,412.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 147,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,677. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.