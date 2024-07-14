Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,468 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Ecolab by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.12. 745,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $246.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

