Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,502 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.28. 2,579,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,296. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

